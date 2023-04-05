Analysis: Man Utd 1-0 Brentford

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Only Napoli's Victor Osimhen has more league goals in Europe's top five leagues since the World Cup than Marcus Rashford.

Not for the first time this season the England striker came to Manchester United's rescue with the only goal against Brentford to send his team back into the top four in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

United were far from their fluid best and it required a fine second-half save by David de Gea to stop substitute Kevin Schade from equalising.

But after a difficult run in the Premier League since winning the Carabao Cup, Erik ten Hag's side returned to winning ways.

With 10 games remaining, United still have work to do if they are to seal a top-four finish.

They remain behind in-form Newcastle on goal difference, while fifth-placed Tottenham and Brighton, in sixth, are ready to take advantage of any slip-ups.

However, Ten Hag will hope this scrappy win will yet prove invaluable come the end of the season.