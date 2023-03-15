Leicester v Brentford: Pick of the stats
- Published
Brentford have won none of their three Premier League games against Leicester (D1 L2), though they did come from 2-0 down to draw in the reverse fixture on the opening weekend of the season.
Only Ivan Toney (eight) has scored more home goals for Brentford in the Premier League this season than Mathias Jensen (four), with the Dane netting three in his past four at the Gtech Community Stadium.
James Maddison has more goals (nine) and more assists (five) than any other Leicester player in the Premier League this season but has gone three games without a goal involvement for the first time since April 2022.