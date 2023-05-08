Analysis: Brighton 1-5 Everton

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

In a season of struggle and significant supporter unrest, Everton cast aside the form guides and recent history to thrash a Brighton side with European aspirations, on the south coast.

The manner of their victory evoked memories of the club’s glory years but more importantly delivered hope to a long-suffering set of fans.

On this evidence Everton appear more than capable of securing their Premier League status, particularly with Sean Dyche at the helm.

The former Burnley boss set his team up superbly well to nullify Brighton’s fluent football and counter in devastating fashion.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil capped fine performances with two goals each while the likes of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who made several superb saves, James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all came to the fore.

Next up, league leaders Manchester City at Goodison Park on Sunday (14:00 BST).