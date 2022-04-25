Pep Guardiola says it is "an honour" to be in another Champions League semi-final, as he welcomes European royalty to the Etihad in Real Madrid.

City lost last season's final to Chelsea but Guardiola refuses to take it for granted that his side will continue to qualify for the latter stages of Europe's premier competition.

"Before the last decade, we were hardly ever here," he said. "There are many, many good teams who are not in our position - it's so demanding.

"We do not know if we'll be back here again - no-one knows - so we need to enjoy the moment and try to be ourselves."

Real have won the European Cup 13 times in its various guises, but Guardiola is paying little attention to past achievements.

"The history is there and we cannot change it," he said. "But it's 11 v 11, the ball is moving, decisions will be made every second, either good or poor.

"They have players who have been in this position many times and you can have theories and plans about what might happen.

"But, in the end, it's a game of football, and it's the quality of how strong the players are mentally that will make the difference."