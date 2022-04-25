Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"Kalvin's back to 100% Kalvin will start in the match on Monday," Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch revealed to the media before the trip to Crystal Palace. It will be the England midfielder's first start since a hamstring injury saw him withdraw in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Brentford at Elland Road on 5 December.

Phillips' full return was always eagerly anticipated, but is now even more timely. A fractured knee cap has ruled out Adam Forshaw, and with it a calming influence in front of the back four. Phillips will provide that and more with his huge presence on what could prove to be a significant night in the race to survive in the Premier League.

Marsch is keen that the Wortley-born 'Yorkshire Pirlo' develops his leadership skills because has has "seen from the beginning he has an effect in the group, no question, because of his personality, his quality, and [his awareness of] what it means to be part of Leeds United".

Injured strikers Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts are nearing returns but remain sidelined. With nine goals during a run of four games unbeaten, scoring has not been an issue - but chances may be at a premium at Selhurst Park, where Marsch's old MLS coaching adversary Patrick Vieira's Palace have conceded a miserly 17 goals.

Taking just one might provide a welcome cushion to the uneasy ride which Burnley's current form is providing.