Steven McInerney from the Esteemed Kompany YouTube channel says "there are loads of lovely stories" within the Manchester City team heading into the Champions League final.

He rejected the notion that City have bought their way to Istanbul like many rival fans have suggested.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast, he said: "With homegrown players, this is so big.

"There is Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kalvin Phillips and then the actual City fans like Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis. There are loads of lovely stories.

"People are trying to sell it as this victory for money but there is a genuine commitment to local talent from this country. Five England internationals can win the Champions League, that is something no one has touched on at all and that is wonderful for the English game.

"If people like Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer are experiencing a Champions League win, that is absolutely incredible."

Presenter Natalie Pike has urged caution from those expecting an easy win against Inter Milan on Saturday.

She added: "Don’t let anybody tell you this week that it’s going to be an easy walkover game because it’s not.

"There is this idea that we have already won this and we just need to turn up and lift the trophy. It’s not fair. They are in a European final for a reason.

"I’m so excited. It feels like most people are travelling on Thursday so it feels like it’s going to be a Man City holiday on Friday and Saturday. The kick-off is 22:00 in Istanbul.

"It’s going to be a constant party for two days and I think it will be a celebration of not only what’s happened this season but it’s a celebration of everything that this club has achieved in the last 12 or 13 years."

