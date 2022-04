RB Leipzig are set for contract talks with midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer, but will listen to offers in excess of 75m euros (£63.3m). Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are all monitoring his situation. (ESPN), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to sign 16-year-old Scotland youth international winger Ben Doak from Celtic for £600,000. (Goal), external

