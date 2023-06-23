We asked you for one player you would you sell this summer and one you would buy.

Here are some of your comments:

Lippy: Amadou Onana is the one player I would sell. As highly rated as he is, he has never really produced the goods for us and would command a significant fee. I would buy Jack Harrison from Leeds United to provide more pace and creativity to a team that is sadly lacking both.

D Kelly: Give Neal Maupay away for nothing if anyone wants him and get whatever you can for Mason Holgate. Get Tom Cannon and Jarrad Branthwaite back and give them a go. We need a couple of strikers, but who? This has me baffled. We can't rely on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but what class of strikers can we actually attract after our showing last season? That remains to be seen.

Richard: I would sell Michael Keane because he can sometimes be a liability and buy a striker (or two). Realistically Rodrigo from Leeds or Ivan Toney from Brentford or, in my dreams, both. I think we need two because Dominic Calvert-Lewin cannot be relied on any more after so many injuries.

Phil: Romelu Lukaku in, Maupay out.

Daire: Well, I would get rid of Dominic Calvert-Lewin while we can still get around £10m for him and bring in Viktor Gyokeres because we need consistency up front and we don't have that right now.

Ian: Would have to buy Erling Haaland. He'd make any team look good and he scores for fun. He'd join the pantheon of Everton number nines. Cash in on Jordan Pickford as he's the only one who would command any sort of decent fee.