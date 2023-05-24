Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, who has been linked with Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester United, has rejected a contract extension at the club and his agent believes "now is the right time" for the 22-year-old to leave. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch), external

The Magpies will hold a transfer summit this week to finalise the club's targets, however wage restrictions are likely to hinder their ability to sign numerous elite players. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

