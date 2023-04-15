Wolves 2-0 Brentford: What Lopetegui said

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "[Diego Costa] is working hard to have his chance to play. Today he has played. He scored, of course, but he has had a very good match [aside from] the goal.

"All the team has worked very hard defensively, not only against [Ivan] Toney. They have a very good team and a good coach. They’re very clear how they want to play. Sometimes they change their set-up. It’s not easy to play against.

"It’s one step more [towards safety] but we have to make more steps to achieve our aim. You can win against any team and lose against any team. We have to be ready for the work we have to do."