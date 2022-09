Leeds United are without Adam Forshaw because of a knee problem and Archie Gray, who suffered a fractured toe at home.

Rodrigo has returned to full training after a shoulder injury.

Aston Villa are missing injured first-choice full-backs Matty Cash and Lucas Digne, with summer signing Ludwig Augustinsson set to make his debut.

Leander Dendoncker is likely to replace Boubacar Kamara, who is out until after the World Cup with knee ligament damage.

