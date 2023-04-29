Rangers manager Michael Beale is relishing the prospect of a packed Hampden for their Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

While there have only been small away allocations at Old Firm derbies in recent years - and none for the final two league meetings this season - it will be a 50-50 split at the national stadium on Sunday.

The Glasgow rivals have already faced off at Hampden this season, with Celtic winning the Viaplay Cup final 2-1 in February.

“I think it will be a fantastic atmosphere that will showcase Scottish football in a great way," Beale said. "There will be a lot if colour and noise in the stadium.

“It’s at the national stadium as well so I think it will be a good showcase for Scottish football and having the 50-50 fans will make it a fantastic atmosphere for the players on the pitch, but also everyone inside the stadium."