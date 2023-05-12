Gary O'Neil says he will have time earlier than planned to try to address areas in which his Bournemouth side can improve, with the Cherries now almost certainly safe from relegation.

One point from their three remaining games, starting with the match at Crystal Palace on Saturday, will secure the Cherries' Premier League status.

"I’m keen not to oversell this because it can sound more than it is, but we’re in a position where next season is going to come, so at some point we need to be ready for next season," O'Neil told BBC Radio Solent.

"We’ve conceded a lot of set-play goals this year, we’ve conceded too many goals, and if we were on 29 points right now, we’d have too short a window to keep changing things in between games.

"The situation we’re in now means we can start to put things in place hopefully that stand us in good stead, not only for this weekend but with a view to next season, whereas maybe if we’d have been in a different situation we’d have maybe held off on some.

"There are a lot of things I want to try to improve within the group and most of them were pencilled in for pre-season, but hopefully now we can start to integrate these without damaging our chances of putting some more points on the board."