Tuesday talking point: North London is ours!
Stuart Matthews, founder of Proud Seagulls, external
If you had said to me at the beginning of this season, we would beat Arsenal and Tottenham away, I would have asked how much you'd had to drink!
Saturday's match was, without doubt, the best. We dominated the whole game - the stats speak for themselves.
Tottenham did not get one shot on target. We held them, came up to their level and outclassed them.
I had thought the line-up would change. Thankfully, it didn't and those that played did so with passion and urgency.
We truly deserved the win.
Up next, is a midweek visit to Manchester City, one of the best teams in the Premier League.
Can we cause an upset there?
I'd be happy with a point, to be honest. Mind you, I said that before Saturday and look what happened!