David Martindale makes two changes to the Livingston side that beat Hearts two weeks ago.

Dylan Bahamboula makes his first league start, with Kurtis Guthrie making his full debut. He scored on his debut after coming off the bench against Dundee United in the League Cup. They replace Isma Goncalves and James Penrice, who drop to the bench.

Jack Fitzwater returns from suspension, but cannot displace Sean Kelly at the back. Bruce Anderson is also named amongst the subs, as he bids to return from an ankle injury.