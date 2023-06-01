Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Alexis Mac Allister appears to be right at the top of Liverpool's wanted list and you can understand why. Back in December he was a World Cup winner with Argentina, but more importantly from a Liverpool perspective is the year on year progress he’s shown during his time at Brighton.

His versatility and adaptability is underlined by the fact that he now plays much higher up the pitch than he did initially. Ten goals in 35 appearances and only 31 starts in the Premier League is hugely impressive. He’s a modern 'box-to- box' midfielder and has all the attributes required to be a top class midfielder for many years to come.

Declan Rice would be a fabulous signing for Liverpool if they could get him, but the exorbitant transfer fee that West Ham will want, plus top wages and a long contract means a move to Anfield this summer is unlikely.

Ryan Gravenberch is another player who’s been heavily linked to the Reds. It hasn’t all gone to plan for him since his move from Ajax to Bayern Munich, but given the current changing of the guard at Bayern, it’s maybe unlikely that they’d sanction the departure of such a promising youngster. But in these turbulent times who really knows what will happen in the ensuing summer months.

Khephren Thuram from Nice is another young midfielder who’s believed to be of interest to Liverpool and there are long list of others being names as potential midfield targets.

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t need any more attacking options unless there’s a surprise summer move for any of the forwards currently in the squad. There’s bound to be interest in stand-in goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. If he’s allowed to move, then someone will have to pay handsomely for him and Liverpool will then need a new deputy for Alisson Becker.

Signing another centre-back could also be an option given the injury problems suffered by Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate in recent seasons.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that even though it hasn’t been a season to remember for Liverpool, they finished just four points away from securing a Champions League place for next season and will once again be playing European football next season.

It’ll be very interesting to see what the summer brings.