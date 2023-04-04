It's a Dons double for the March gongs...

Luis "Duk" Lopes has followed up Barry Robson's manager of the month award by scooping up the player equivilent.

The Cape Verde international scored three goals in the two league wins last month, including his superb solo goal against Dundee United.

Backed up with brace against Hearts, it wasn't too bad a month for the 23-year-old.

“I am so pleased to have won this award. Since I arrived at the club, I have had fantastic support from the fans and have been able to go out and play my game and score goals," he told the club's website., external

“When you get the backing that I do from the fans, it gives you a lot more confidence when you go onto the pitch and they help me do unbelievable things.

“I also have fantastic team-mates. It is like a family. There is great morale in the dressing room because we all support each other and this is the most important thing in football.”