Chelsea v Leicester: Head-to-head record

Following their 3-0 victory against Leicester earlier this season, Chelsea are looking to complete their first league double over the Foxes since 2016-17.

Leicester have won just one of their past nine Premier League away games against Chelsea (D3 L5), with the Foxes scoring just five goals in these visits and never more than one in a game.

The Blues have picked up just one win in their past four Premier League home games (D1 L2). They have also conceded 10 goals in these four games, as many as they had in their previous 13 at Stamford Bridge.