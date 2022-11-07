M﻿anchester United's victory at Real Sociedad on Thursday "took a lot out of them" as they were lifeless in defeat at Aston Villa, according to former England midfielder Kieron Dyer.

E﻿rik ten Hag's side contributed to their own downfall with a series of mistakes that led to goals against a home team buoyed by new manager Unai Emery.

"﻿I thought United were very poor and you could tell Sociedad took a lot out of them," Dyer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "The result did not surprise me at all.

"﻿Bruno Fernandes being missing was massive as without him they did not have any creativity. United are still in transition and have got a long way to go to reach the levels they need."

T﻿elegraph journalist Luke Edwards was kinder in his judgement, arguing that any process has "bumps in the road" but that Ten Hag's side are making progress.

"﻿They were outplayed here but are heading in the right direction," said Edwards. "They just have to accept they are limited."

