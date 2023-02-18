Analysis: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth

Joe Rindl BBC Sport

Only Manchester City had been in better form over their past four top-flight fixtures than Wolves coming into their match with Bournemouth.

Julen Lopetegui's side had won three of their last four and were looking to equal a club record of three Premier League victories in a row.

But they were toothless going forward with a Craig Dawson's header and a late Ruben Neves half-volley, both easily saved, their only true chances of note.

"With their only shot inside the box they score," said Wolves boss Lopetegui at full-time.

"But this is football, we have to accept this. After they scored we played with a big frustration.

"This is a pity for me because in these moments we have to be calm and play football. We forgot this a little bit."

Wolves face Fulham in their next match on Friday. It'll be intriguing to see how they respond.