Leeds United are in "freefall" as they fight for their place in the top flight, according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

Leeds were thrashed 6-1 by Liverpool on Monday and have lost their past two games by an aggregate score of 11-2. However, they are still outside the relegation zone by two points.

Former Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson says United's "open and expansive" style of play has been the club's let down this season.

"Their goal difference was favourable before, now it's taken another hit. Goal difference can almost be another point in a relegation battle," he added.

Meanwhile, Dion Dublin - who helped Coventry City narrowly avoid the drop from the Premier League in 1997 - says being in a relegation fight is a "horrible feeling" for the players.

"It's so difficult to build morale and the only way you can do it is to get points," added the former Manchester United striker.

"It's not about playing good football, it's about rolling your sleeves up and getting stuck in."