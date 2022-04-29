Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Villarreal did not really pose Liverpool too many problems in their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, but I'd expect Newcastle to be much more of a threat going forward.

They won't be gung-ho or anything like that, but the way they have kicked on in the past few weeks means they go into this game without being under any pressure whatsoever.

All of the Magpies' January signings have done well, especially Bruno Guimaraes, who looks the real deal, and they are getting results.

Eddie Howe made a few changes to freshen up his team for their win over Norwich last weekend, including playing Joelinton through the middle, and they all seemed to work.

After winning four games in a row, Newcastle will be full of confidence but, if that means they are even slightly more open than usual this weekend, that will suit Jurgen Klopp's side.

I'm sure Howe's plan will still be to make sure they are difficult to beat, but I don't think the home fans will settle for seeing them put 11 men behind the ball for 90 minutes and just play for a point.

The problem there is that Liverpool are at a different level to any of the sides Newcastle have just beaten - the Canaries, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Wolves.

Also, the way the Reds are playing makes me think they will get the result they need, no matter who is in their team. They are just in that zone.

Will's prediction: 1-2

Newcastle are in good form but Liverpool should still take this one.

