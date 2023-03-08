West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell has said it is not just boss David Moyes who is "under pressure" at London Stadium.

Moyes' position has come under increasing scrutiny this season and the 4-0 hammering at Brighton on Saturday was a difficult moment for the Hammers manager.

However, Cresswell insisted the squad need to shoulder the blame and play their way out of tough circumstances.

"Of course we want to fight for the gaffer," he said. "It is not just him who is under pressure - the players are as well.

"We need to drag ourselves out of the situation we're in. We need to keep positive and stick together."

The 33-year-old views the Europa Conference League as an ideal opportunity to ignite West Ham's season, starting on Thursday in the first leg of their last-16 tie against AEK Larneca in Cyprus.

"European football is totally different to the Prmeier League," he said. "We're fully focused on the game and it's a massive opportunity to put things right.

"We have loads of fans coming over and we have a chance to give them a win.

"Last year [reaching the Europa League semi-finals] was a great experience. You take the positives from the situations and we want to go as far as we can."