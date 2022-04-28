Connor Roberts feels Burnley "playing with more freedom" is the reason for the remarkable turnaround that has given them hope of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

Since Sean Dyche was sacked on 15 April the Clarets have picked up seven points in three games under Michael Jackson, including a 1-0 win over Wolves last weekend that lifted them out of the bottom three.

Resurgent Burnley travel to Vicarage Road to face 19th-placed Watford on Saturday.

"We only had ourselves to blame with the position we were in, we haven’t been good enough all season," said Roberts.

"Things just clicked lately, we’ve played with more freedom and got two massive wins.

"We’ve got five games left, and it's a situation many people didn’t think we could get out of.

"We’ve taken a little step towards doing that and there’s excitement among the lads."

Burnley could have a hand in Norwich's top-flight future this weekend, as a win for Jackson's side would relegate the Canaries if they fail to beat Aston Villa.

A victory would also pile more pressure on 18th-placed Everton, who are two points behind the Clarets and take on Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday.