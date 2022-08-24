Jullien 'very happy' with blue and orange switch

Celtic fans might have winced when they heard Christopher Jullien pronounce himself so "very happy" to have swapped their green and white hoops for the blue and orange of Montpellier.

However, the 29-year-old French centre-half couldn't make his exit for an undisclosed fee without a now customary social media post stating: "Once a Celtic, forever a Celtic."

Indeed, he also stressed: "Some might think that I'm satisfied finishing this way, my time in the club that gave me the first championship of my career - I let them think again."

Having amassed 61 appearances under then manager Neil Lennon after his £7m 2019 transfer from Toulouse, Jullien only added one more - as a late substitute against Raith Rovers in February - under successor Ange Postecoglou.

After 18 months on the sidelines with an injury picked up colliding with a post in December 2020, he had found himself behind Carl Starfeldt, Tottenham Hotspur loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers and even academy graduate Stephen Welsh in the pecking order on his return.

Jullien's prospects were further diminished by the permanent signing of Carter-Vickers and Moritz Jenz on loan from Lorient.

"I would like to thank the club for bringing me here," he stated. "I came here to learn what winning mentality was and I've learned so much during so many great games.

"I would like to thank my team-mates, so many great players, my former coaches Neil Lennon, John Kennedy and all the staff that was beside me during those three years."

Now he has reunited with his former head coach at Dijon, Olivier Dall'Oglio, who is trying to improve on the 13th-place finish they managed in his first season with Montpellier.

"I left Ligue 1 quite a while ago now and I'm happy to be back in this championship," Jullien told the club website after agreeing a three-year contract. "Now I can't wait to get started - I have ants in my legs."