Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to Sky Sports: "I hate to say it but they were better today – especially their determination, passion and desire. They wanted to win more so they won.

"We had our opportunities but then you have to go for goal with the determination they did. It wasn’t good enough. We allowed them too many chances. You have to be hungry and give everything every game.

"Our attacking game wasn’t good enough. I don’t want to focus on one person. It was a team performance."

On his subs: "We were not happy. We played too high in midfield and it was easy for their two centre-halves to go and attack. We had to play a little bit deeper. Therefore we made the sub. Then we made changes to bring more energy. Then in the end we were losing so we decided to go with three at the back and play an extra offensive player and I decided to take both centre-backs off with Lindelof to defend the spaces.

"We have to deal with the setback and learn a lesson. So many times recently, we came back after Liverpool. I don’t have that concern. I believe in the team. I believe we’ll bounce back."