R﻿alph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's game against Bournemouth.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Southampton boss:

A﻿rmel Bella-Kotchap "will definitely be out" on Wednesday and may need surgery on his shoulder.

On R﻿omeo Lavia, he said: "He’s in a good way. Not back in team training yet but I expect him by the end of the week to return."

E﻿lsewhere, Theo Walcott "got ill suddenly" on Sunday morning so he will be assessed on Tuesday.

H﻿asenhuttl said his side had the chance to beat West Ham, but "every point is important for us".

O﻿n no clean sheet in 19 games away from home, he said "we are definitely not happy".

H﻿e added: "We are not far away from it I think and this is the goal for the next game."

H﻿asenhuttl said "consistency is key" and that is what his side are aiming to build up to pick up points on a regular basis.

P﻿laying at Bournemouth "is always a good trip" and Southampton "have to go there and do our best".

He praised the job Gary O'Neil is doing and said "I know how it feels when you lose and have to turn things around".

