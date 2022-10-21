Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Leeds were absolutely awful against Leicester on Thursday.

After watching them tear into Arsenal on Sunday, I thought they would get at the Foxes, but in the end they barely laid a glove on them and I was made to look pretty foolish for saying they would win 4-1.

Surely things will be different against Fulham, back at Elland Road, though? They need to be, because the Leeds fans made their feelings clear to Jesse Marsch at the end of the Leicester game, and he has taken only two points from his past seven games.

Fulham will have a say too, of course, and they will be lively with Aleksandar Mitrovic leading the line for them.

But I am banking on Leeds playing like they did against Arsenal or in the first half against Crystal Palace, getting their intensity back and finding a way to win.

If they don't, then the pressure on Marsch is going to build.

Whelan's prediction: 2-1

It feels like Leeds' backs are against the walls a little bit, and they need a win.

Bowman's prediction: 2-2

I'm going for some goals here.

