Rangers have won four league games in a row since the 4-0 loss to Celtic, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two. It's not the sort of form that hints at a manager feeling heat.

But the boos that echoed around Ibrox after the 1-0 win in the League Cup against Dundee tell a different story.

When you add the heavy Champions League defeats to that derby loss, the picture does not look quite as rosy for Van Bronckhorst and there is a sense from some fans that the team has yet to fire this season.

Critics argue the Dutchman has not created a discernible style and the team is looking pedestrian in attack.

A match at home to Livingston, who they have beaten seven times in a row, does not spell danger for the Rangers boss on paper, and an upset seems unlikely.

But many will be looking for Rangers to put in a high-intensity performance which excites and leads to plenty of goals as well as a victory. If it turns out to be another low-key affair, questions will linger.

R﻿ead more Premiership Picks.