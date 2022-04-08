Place your bets, this horse race is going the distance

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City v Liverpool, a title race, told as a horse race. Well, it is Grand National weekend after all.

Narrated by the BBC's horse racing commentator, John Hunt, the story matches any drama of the Cheltenham Festival or Aintree.

City's slow start with defeat at Spurs had them playing catch-up - as Liverpool and Chelsea emerged as the frontrunners. All three have recent pedigree of winning big races, big tournaments.

When City beat Chelsea, the pace started to change and they hit the toughest part of the course - the Christmas schedule. It was a breeze for Pep Guardiola's side.

Chelsea fell away. Fancied chancers Manchester United were nowhere to be seen. Liverpool found another level - they also took the first major of the year in the Carabao Cup.

City stumbled over a fence, defeat at home by Spurs. The Blues then lost momentum around the final corner, drawing at Crystal Palace. Liverpool closed to just a length behind.

The Reds started to rein them in - and as we head into the final furlong, it's City by a nose. Hold on to your betting slips, we could be heading for a photo finish.