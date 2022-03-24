'The task is simple' - have your say on how Leeds' season will pan out
The Talking Shutt, external team make their predictions for the rest of Leeds’ season:
Ben Tomenson
Predicted points: 36
The next two could be very big for our season. Four from these two pretty much secures survival for Leeds, with 36 being the total that should definitely keep us safe.
Everton have a horrendous run, with three postponed games and Burnley, Watford and Brentford to play. Lampard's comments after the Crystal Palace game will either get a very good or a very bad reaction from the Everton players. I think, as things stand, they look like the ones who should be very worried.
Burnley are tuned for this situation and that could well just keep them up. I think that last place could go down to the last game with Everton, Burnley and Brentford fighting it out. From that, you’d have to say it doesn't look good for Everton going to Arsenal, who will be looking to grab the Champions League spot.
Stephen Wragg
The task in hand is relatively simple for Leeds United: out of the remaining eight matches, three of them are against teams in the top four, with the remaining five all against sides currently in the bottom half. These are the games that Leeds should be targeting to get the remaining points required.
With the next two matches after the international break being against a Southampton side in poor recent form and Watford, the only remaining side left to play that sit below us in the table, I’m fairly confident that a strong points haul from these could be pivotal in keeping us from the scrap at the very end of the season.
However, as the two recent wins have shown, Leeds never do things the easy way and there’s nothing predictable in a relegation run-in. The only thing for certain is that if the players keep up that never-say-die attitude they’ve shown in the past two games, there will be belief throughout the fanbase that we’ll be safe. KEEP FIGHTING.
