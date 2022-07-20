Bournemouth boss Scott Parker says his side are "in a decent place", despite losing 2-1 to Braga in their opening pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

Dominic Solanke gave the Cherries an early lead before Andre Castro equalised and Rodrigo Gomes hit a last-minute winner.

Bournemouth have spent 10 days in Portugal preparing for their return to the Premier League.

On the progress made, Parker told AFCB TV, external: "I'm happy. We've worked really hard on this trip and the players have got minutes.

"Some players have now gone up to 70 minutes, which is really helpful and was planned.

"As always in pre-season, when you're pushing there's chances of injuries. At this present moment, we look to have stayed clear of anything, other than a couple of niggles.

"Overall, we're in a decent place."

Bournemouth continue their pre-season action on Saturday, when they host Championship side Bristol City.