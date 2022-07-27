Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has named midfielder John McGinn as his new captain, taking over from defender Tyrone Mings.

The club also confirmed that Emiliano Martinez will be vice-captain and Ashley Young will take on the role of club captain.

Gerrard said 27-year-old Scotland international McGinn is ready to take on the role because of "his performances on the pitch combined with his attitude and application in training".

He said he had explained the reason for his decision to Mings, adding: "Not having the responsibility of the captaincy will allow Tyrone to focus more on his own game, which can only benefit him and the team."

What do you think, Villa fans? Is this the right decision by Gerrard? Have your say here