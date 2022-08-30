Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Southampton’s narrow defeat to Manchester United is nothing to worry about, with the Saints unlucky not to get anything out of the game.

With Armel Bella-Kotchap and Joe Aribo squandering big chances, Ralph Hasenhttl’s side came desperately close to getting their first home win against the Red Devils since 2003.

However, what is concerning is the lack of attacking options to change a game in the final stages. With Southampton battling to find an equaliser, Lyanco was brought on for the final few minutes as a utility striker, after Sekou Mara was previously introduced.

A presence in the box, his physical attributes had the potential to cause a problem for the United defence, but the Brazilian was largely ineffective.

Rumours of the Saints willing to spend big money on a striker have been far spread in recent weeks, but this should not be believed or trusted until it has been actioned.

Links to the likes of Cody Gakpo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Duje Caleta-Car should raise eyebrows, with the three potential moves certainly ambitious and much needed. However, the Southampton hierarchy must not take their eyes off the main area that needs reinforcements.

