SPFL Reserve League returns

The SPFL Reserve League is making a return next season after a two-year absence.

The division paused in the 2019-20 campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic and didn't restart last term.

Five top-flight clubs - Dundee United, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Livingston and Motherwell - will participate in the 10-team league, starting in September.

Rangers, Celtic and Hearts all fielding B-teams in the Lowland League so will not take part.

The SPFL also announced the Reserve Cup, including 12 clubs, will return for the upcoming season.

SPFL Reserve League clubs:

Ayr United; Dundee; Dundee United; Hamilton Academical; Hibernian; Kilmarnock; Livingston; Motherwell; Queen of the South; Queen's Park.

SPFL Reserve Cup clubs:

Ayr United; Dundee; Dundee United; Dunfermline Athletic; Hamilton Academical; Hibernian; Kilmarnock; Livingston; Motherwell; Partick Thistle; Queen of the South; Queen's Park.