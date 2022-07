Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick as Brighton wrapped up their pre-season campaign with an emphatic 5-1 win over Espanyol.

The Seagulls went into the break 1-0 up thanks to Adam Webster’s glancing header, before Lewis Dunk doubled the scoring early in the second half.

Trossard then hit three goals in 14 minutes to give Graham Potter's side a commanding lead, before Joselu netted a consolation for the La Liga side.