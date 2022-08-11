Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says that the Saints want to make Romeo Lavia "a top-class player" after the 18-year-old's impressive Premier League debut against Tottenham.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes in his first competitive game since arriving from Manchester City for £10.5m.

"We know his qualities but we try and be positive with him, but also critical because we want to make him a top-class player," Hasenhuttl said.

"It is important for those players to not get immediate praise for their OK or good performances, but also be critical with the things he has to make better.

"What I like about these young lads is they seem to be very self-critical and want to learn, and want to have input all the time. This is a very good character I think to get better, because when you think you are a superstar it is hard to make them better."

Southampton have a rich history of developing young talent, with the likes of Theo Walcott, Gareth Bale and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all coming through their youth system.

He added: "Not only the last transfer window but this window we are number one for very talented young players, as they know not only will they get chances to play but we also invest a lot of work in making them better."