Sutton's predictions: Chelsea v Tottenham

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Chelsea love playing Spurs - they beat them four times last season, and Tottenham have only beaten them once in the league at Stamford Bridge since February 1990.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte was in charge of Chelsea for that defeat - in April 2018 - but I have a sneaky feeling he will enjoy this meeting a lot more.

Chelsea got a good win at Everton, but the way they got it was not particularly pretty. If they are slightly off it again on Sunday, they won't get away with it.

Tottenham, meanwhile, were devastating in attack against Southampton and I am expecting more of the same from them here.

Add in Conte going back to Stamford Bridge, and I am going to go with Spurs to take the points.

They took the game to Saints anyway, but they also counter-attack so well when that turnover happens. When they get the ball into Kane with runners off him, they are so hard to stop.

Serge's prediction: 1-1

This will be really cagey.

