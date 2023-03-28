A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

If chairman Steve Parish needed one outcome from the international break, it was for it to act as a hard mental reset for Crystal Palace.

Criticism may rightly be levied at him following Patrick Vieira's dismissal, but by removing one variable, there is at least certainty over who will take charge of the final 10 matches.

These coaching methods, staff and tactics are all well-trodden paths down in Beckenham - and, even at the height of the fan existential crisis, there was still comfort in the familiar sight of Roy Hodgson and Ray Lewington's return to the training ground.

While it is difficult to remember quite how we arrived at this point, the line in the sand has been drawn, and the "new" manager's task is a simple one:

Ten games and 10 points are required.

Fortunately, the numbers appear to be in Palace's favour.

There may be natural scepticism regarding the relegation probabilities of companies such as Opta and FiveThirtyEight, but each recognises the team's run-in as being one of the "easiest" in the division within their calculations.

That doesn't guarantee Roy's success. There will be nerves come kick-off against Leicester City. The margins will be fine. It may not go the home team's way - but it is all to play for.