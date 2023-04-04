'Not quite safe yet in stumbling, sleepwalking season'

Jamie Beatson, weareperth.co.uk, external

Yes, the performance was reasonable in the circumstances - but ultimately Saturday’s defeat to Aberdeen was another game in a season we’re stumbling towards the end of... not yet quite safe, but not quite in a relegation battle.

Next week’s game gives me a bit of fear. Lose and we’re undoubtedly back in the play-off mix, at the very least.

A win would almost certainly kill off that prospect once and for all, but, I fear we’re sleepwalking into another run of questionable, at best, form.

At this stage of the season, you can’t afford to be the team who can’t buy a win.

We’ve only won three times since November. All three against teams in calamitous form at the time, or reduced to ten men during the game.

Ross County come calling on Saturday having themselves a patchy record. Some narrow defeats interspersed with resounding wins for the Staggies... we can’t afford one of those this week.