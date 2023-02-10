Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United have interviewed their four main candidates for the vacant head coach position.

There were five, but Feyenoord’s Arne Slot has just ruled himself out of the running to the Dutch press.

The negotiations with Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola are currently at a standstill but at this stage it would be foolish to rule him or anyone out.

There appears to be no definitive timescale but the club seem content with the progress being made, despite chairman Andrea Radrizzani tweeting earlier in the week that he expected to confirm an appointment by Thursday morning.