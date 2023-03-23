What's Leicester's greatest save?
- Published
We asked our fan writer to name the best save from a Leicester goalkeeper and Kasper Schmeichel's save from Ben Chilwell in the FA Cup final got the nod.
Now it's your turn. Here are some of your suggestions:
Roy: The Kasper Schmeichel save from Mason Mount in the FA Cup final. How he saved that I don't know. It was as good as Gordon Banks against Pele. I was one of the few who had the privilege of being at Wembley that day to see Leicester lift their first FA Cup.
Neil: Peter Shilton's penalty save at Anfield in the FA Cup during the 1968-69 season. Andy Lochhead scored the winner.
Jacob: I liked Danny Ward's save against West ham but I think the best was Schmeichel's penalty save against Liverpool.