Tuesday talking point: 'Safeguarding clubs cannot come a moment too soon'

Brighton and Oldham Athletic may be at opposite ends of the football pyramid and looking at very different futures, but every Albion fan could understand what their Latics counterparts were going through as they invaded the pitch at the weekend.

Twenty-five years ago, it was Brighton in that situation.

The board, consisting of the hated trio Bill Archer, David Bellotti and Greg Stanley, had removed the non-profit clause in the club’s articles of association, stating that if the Albion ceased to exist any money left over had to be distributed to local sports clubs in Sussex.

They then sold the Goldstone Ground with the aim of running the homeless Seagulls out of business, before walking away with a couple of million each lining their pockets from flogging the club’s home of 95 years.

What Archer, Bellotti and Stanley had not counted on was Brighton fans waging a two-year battle to save the club.

The board were eventually ousted, and the Albion escaped relegation out of the Football League on the final day of the 1996-97 season having been 11 points adrift at one point.

Fourteen years and ground shares at Gillingham and Withdean Stadium later and Amex Stadium opened.

Twenty years after the Goldstone closed its doors for the final time and Brighton completed a remarkable rise from the ashes by winning promotion to the Premier League.

Steve Gritt and his players from that 1996-97 Brighton side were paraded on the pitch at half-time of Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Southampton. Had the Albion dropped into what is now known as the National League, the club would probably have gone out of business.

A combination of non-league football and playing home matches a 150-mile round trip away in Gillingham would have been the end.

Seeing Gritt and Co in our shiny new stadium was a reminder of how far Brighton have come.

It should also serve as inspiration to the likes of Oldham and all those other clubs who have suffered at the hands of terrible ownership through the years that it is possible to survive, recover and make it to the top table.

That cases such as Oldham can still happen 25 years after we experienced it at Brighton also provides all the evidence needed as to why an independent regulator for football is required.

The government backing the Crouch Review and the implementation of its suggestions for safeguarding clubs cannot come a moment too soon.

Hear more on Brighton's Goldstone Farewell in tonight's Albion Unlimited podcast or listen back in full on BBC Sounds from 22:00 BST.