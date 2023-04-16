Kilmarnock 1-4 Celtic - analysis

When Celtic visited Rugby Park in August, Celtic were a goal up after seven minutes, three up by half-time and five in front by full-time. The start to this game was eerily familiar for Kilmarnock, with basic errors and lacklustre defending ruling out any possibility of gaining a foothold in the match.

The hosts were always huge underdogs but the ease with which they were bowled over in the opening half-hour was the last thing they need in their battle to avoid the drop, particularly with rivals Dundee United having found form with two wins.

To their credit, Kilmarnock got much closer to their opponents and restricted space in the second half. They now face six games which could define their season.