H﻿arry Poole, BBC Sport

Having gone unbeaten in his first six games as interim Bournemouth boss following the sacking of Scott Parker, Gary O'Neil had overseen defeats in each of his past four matches.

However, a cup run will do his chances of a permanent appointment no harm - although had Everton taken their chances it could have been a very different story.

Instead, Everton gifted Bournemouth captain Junior Stanislas a goal on 47 minutes when Mason Holgate slipped as Asmir Begovic passed to him.

Stanislas spoke highly of O'Neil after the game, telling BBC Radio Solent: "He's been brilliant for all of us. We've worked with him for a couple of seasons."

Bournemouth, who made nine changes from their last line-up, had given away two-goal leads in their past two Premier League games and were given a scare when Demarai Gray made it 2-1, but they rallied and took their chances to secure a comfortable win.