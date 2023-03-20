'I hope away fans can come back' - Lustig

Former Celtic defender Mikael Lustig was dismayed by the news that neither Celtic or Rangers will take tickets for away fans at the next two Scottish Premiership encounters between the sides.

The 36-year-old, capped 94 times by Sweden, played for Celtic between 2012 and 2019 and hopes to see away allocations return in future.

“That’s probably one of the best fixtures there is in the world, well it was," he said. "So for me I just hope that the away fans can come back because it makes that fixture really, really good.

"All the people around the world are talking about the fixtures and I’m a little bit scared if you take away the away fans that fixture is not going to be as massive as before.

"I’m not sure whose decision it was but hopefully we can have them back. To play there and beat them 5-1 and score was good. You need it in football, So hopefully we can get it back.”