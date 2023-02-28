Julen Lopetegui provided a promising update on Matheus Cunha and said his ankle injury is "not serious".

The Wolves forward was taken off on a stretcher during last week's 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Lopetegui said he could even feature against Liverpool on Wednesday.

"He doesn’t have a big injury," he said. ""It depends if he is better, but I don’t know if it’s going to be enough.

"It’s not serious, fortunately, and now we are going to see if he is able [to play] or not for tomorrow."

After taking seven points from a possible 12 in recent games, Wolves are three points above the bottom three. But Lopetegui isn't getting carried away.

"It is going to be a very long and hard race for a lot of teams and we have to be ready. Each match is one challenge, one chance - but it is difficult because all the teams in the Premier League are able to beat anyone.

"This is our job, to live under pressure - we have to get used to it because we are playing in the Premier League and we want to continue playing there."