'We still have a lot ahead of us'
- Published
Skip twitter post
On days like today I realize even more how much I love playing this game. Thanks God! What a great performance by all with an amazing team spirit! 👏🏾👏🏾 Now it's time to rest because we still have a lot ahead of us this season. CMON CITY! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/AGywXscBX0— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) April 13, 2022
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
#UCL Semi-Final bound 💙💫 pic.twitter.com/sTBt4VhGRB— Zack Steffen (@zacksteffen_) April 13, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 2