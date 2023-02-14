Malik Tillman says he feels “very comfortable” at Rangers, but will wait and see where his future lies beyond this season.

The USA attacking midfielder is on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich and Ibrox boss Michael Beale is keen to secure him on a permanent deal, with a fee already agreed.

But Tillman’s future remains in the balance.

In a Q&A with German sports magazine Kicker, external, Tillman - whose comments have been translated by broadcaster Derek Rae - said: “I just want to play as much as possible. To me it’s relatively unimportant where that is.

“I feel comfortable here, in fact very comfortable. I bring my performances which I think Rangers are really happy with. But I could also imagine the same with the people at Bayern. So... we’ll see.”

Tillman added that he knows Bayern are watching his exploits in Scotland, where he is flourishing under new Rangers boss Michael Beale and has scored in each of the last three games.

His latest strike, in Sunday’s Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle, sparked controversy as Tillman netted when the visitors were trying to give possession back to Rangers who had put the ball out for the midfielder to receive treatment.

Rangers then allowed Thistle to walk in an equaliser and Tillman said: “We let them make it 2-2 and for me, it had then been cleared up and we still won the game fairly.

“But I wanted nothing more to do with these players because when they all came running towards me, in human terms they didn’t deal with the situation correctly in terms of what was said.“