Leicester City have been left in a position where they were "scraping the barrel" for a new manager, says former winger Matt Piper.

Th Foxes appointed Dean Smith until the end of the season on Tuesday, with the former Aston Villa boss also set to bring his team of Craig Shakespeare and John Terry to the club.

"It's sort of come out of left field," Piper told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"I like the trio coming in. We’ve got to a point in the season, I hate to say it but we are scraping the barrel for who we're going to get in. There clearly wasn’t a plan there when Brendan was let go.

"But listen, I think it needs leadership, someone who can stir a positive emotion in the players. It has been rudderless the last two games.

"I’m not blaming the two guys in charge, they are not managers. I think we can see now that focal point and leader is very important.

"You have to have someone there that will take on that responsibility at times when it’s tough, the pressure is ramped up and the crowd are booing. Someone like Smith, Shakespeare and Terry I think will at least give us that and provide a bit of a smile around the place hopefully.

"If you lift the spirits it’s the same players who got us fifth, fifth, eighth and won the FA Cup - it’s still roughly the same players.

"It’s really low at the minute and needs someone to come in and lift it."

Listen to When You're Smiling here